Vietnam delays opening of $1 billion Ha Long Bay expressways

The Hai Phong-Ha Long Expressway that runs 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the port city to the famous bay is close to completion after more than three years of construction.
The expressway cost more than VND13 trillion ($572.5 million) and is designed for speeds of up to 100kph. The road is connected by an expressway to Hanoi that will help cut travel time from the capital to the famous bay from more than three hours to one an a half.
The expressway was scheduled to open in March but latest updates have said the road won’t be fully completed before the end of June.
Not far away, trucks are building another expressway from Ha Long to Van Don, a rural district where an international airport is set to open this spring and a special economic zone with a casino has been planned.
The Ha Long-Van Don Expressway is designed to stretch nearly 60 kilometers to the new airport. It will cost an estimated VND12 trillion ($528.3 million), and will be connected to the Ha Long-Hai Phong Expressway via a national highway. The duo will reduce travel time from Hanoi to Van Don from more than five hours to two.
Construction teams said the mountainous terrain has made their work more difficult.
Work started in September 2015 and has hit several delays. Officials had said construction would be finished by the Lunar New Year (mid-February), but the investor recently said travelers will have to wait until the second quarter of the year.