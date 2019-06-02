VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

By Phuong Vu   June 2, 2019 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes
Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 2, 2019. Photo by AFP/Roslan Rahman.

Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich urged countries to maintain cooperation and peace in dealing with territorial conflicts on Sunday.

Lich addressed the Asian premier defense dialogue Shangri-La by pointing to high risks of conflicts in the South China Sea, which he calls an area that hosts all kinds of competition from economy to military and foreign affairs.

He called for countries to comply with international laws, to act with responsibility and good will to make the waters "one peaceful area of development and cooperation."

Lich had met with China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe a few days earlier in Hanoi and they both agreed that Vietnam and China had differences on the waters, but maintaining peace and cooperation would be for common interests of both countries and the region, he said.  

"I believe that China is always aware of their role in the region as a big country," Lich said, referring to how China is developing the "Community of common destiny" concept to cooperate with Vietnam and other countries in the region to solve disputes and prevent conflicts.

"If this works out, China and Vietnam will contribute a good model for solving conflicts," he said.

Vietnam and some countries have competing claims in the South China Sea, which it calls the East Sea. Vietnam has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the waters with full legal basis and historical evidence.

The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue wrapped up in Singapore on Sunday after six plenary sessions to discuss the U.S.’s vision for Indo-Pacific security, Korean security, Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges, China and international security cooperation, preventing conflict in contested domains, and ensuring a resilient and stable region.

China and the U.S. clashed over the summit as each accused the other of destabilizing the region and potentially the world.

China's Wei spoke on Sunday as he warned the U.S. not to meddle in security disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

That came after acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the meeting on Saturday that the U.S. would no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behavior in Asia.

Related News:
Tags: Shangri-la Dialogue defense minister defense South China Sea East Sea territory conflicts disputes Ngo Xuan Lich
 
Read more
Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Delay in acquiring lands slows down Saigon’s flood-proofing projects

Delay in acquiring lands slows down Saigon’s flood-proofing projects

Hanoi improves To Lich River water with nano-biotech application

Hanoi improves To Lich River water with nano-biotech application

Landslide injures tour guide, Dutch tourist in northern Vietnam

Landslide injures tour guide, Dutch tourist in northern Vietnam

Man gets life for raping two minor girls

Man gets life for raping two minor girls

Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

 
go to top