Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 2, 2019. Photo by AFP/Roslan Rahman.

Lich addressed the Asian premier defense dialogue Shangri-La by pointing to high risks of conflicts in the South China Sea, which he calls an area that hosts all kinds of competition from economy to military and foreign affairs.

He called for countries to comply with international laws, to act with responsibility and good will to make the waters "one peaceful area of development and cooperation."

Lich had met with China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe a few days earlier in Hanoi and they both agreed that Vietnam and China had differences on the waters, but maintaining peace and cooperation would be for common interests of both countries and the region, he said.

"I believe that China is always aware of their role in the region as a big country," Lich said, referring to how China is developing the "Community of common destiny" concept to cooperate with Vietnam and other countries in the region to solve disputes and prevent conflicts.

"If this works out, China and Vietnam will contribute a good model for solving conflicts," he said.

Vietnam and some countries have competing claims in the South China Sea, which it calls the East Sea. Vietnam has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the waters with full legal basis and historical evidence.

The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue wrapped up in Singapore on Sunday after six plenary sessions to discuss the U.S.’s vision for Indo-Pacific security, Korean security, Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges, China and international security cooperation, preventing conflict in contested domains, and ensuring a resilient and stable region.

China and the U.S. clashed over the summit as each accused the other of destabilizing the region and potentially the world.

China's Wei spoke on Sunday as he warned the U.S. not to meddle in security disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

That came after acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told the meeting on Saturday that the U.S. would no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behavior in Asia.