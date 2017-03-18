VnExpress International
Vietnam customs thwart attempt to smuggle cameras from Hong Kong

By VnExpress   March 18, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

Customs inspectors detected 61 camera bodies, 75 lenses and 61 camera boxes in luggage of a Vietnamese man.

Customs agents at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport have seized a large amount of digital cameras and lenses from a Vietnamese man arriving from Hong Kong, VietnamPlus reported.

Customs inspectors said they found 61 camera bodies, 75 lenses and 61 camera boxes, all brand-new, in six pieces of luggage carried by the 46-year-old passenger who failed to declare the goods after arriving March 11, the report said.

It said checks were conducted after the customs were tipped of the man's return from Hong Kong.

The customs force said the seizure was a result of a secret investigation initiated in February 2017 to fight smuggling and commercial frauds coming through Tan Son Nhat, Vietnam's biggest international airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City's airport with two terminals has been serving 32 million passengers annually, well over its design capacity of 25 million.

Tags: Vietnam customs camera smuggling Hong Kong
 
