Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

"Patient 252" is a six-year-old boy in HCMC's District 5. He lives in Cambodia in a family of five, of whom two have been infected with Covid-19 and quarantined, treated in Cambodia. The boy returned to Vietnam with two other family members through the Moc Bai border gate in southern Tay Ninh Province, which borders HCMC, on April 8. He is being treated at Tay Ninh General Hospital.

"Patient 253" is a 41-year-old woman in Hanoi's Me Linh District. She is the sister-in-law of "Patient 243," who lives near and had close contact with "Patient 243," a man confirmed infected after visiting Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation's largest Covid-19 hotspot. She is being treated in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 254" is a 51-year-old man in Hanoi's Me Linh District. He's a neighbor with "Patient 243" and "Patient 250," and had close contact with both of them. He is undergoing hemodialysis in the Hanoi Kidney Hospital and has been quarantined there for Covid-19 treatment.

"Patient 255" is a 29-year-old man in the northern Ha Giang Province's Bac Quang District. He returned from Russia to Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport on Aeroloft flight SU290 on March 27. He is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Vietnam has entered the third stage of the epidemic with several community transmission cases and some sources of transmission yet to be detected, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said Tuesday.

Of the active cases, Vietnam has discharged 128 patients after recovery. Most of the active cases are those coming back from Europe and the U.S. and people in close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 209 countries and territories, claiming over 89,400 lives.