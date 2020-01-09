Vietnam chairs Security Council meeting for the first time

Wednesday’s debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting dealt with counter-terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Chairing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, said the world was committed to taking stronger joint efforts to redress instability in the region, including the impacts of organized crime and climate change on regional security.

Recurring terrorist attacks against both civilian and military targets have led to the displacement of 5.1 million people, the prolonged closure of health and education facilities, and the reinforced role of militias and self-defence groups in many areas, he noted.

The meeting drew attention to the importance of supporting regional governments at "all levels and across all sectors", especially during elections when the threat of local violence tends to increase.

Vietnam started a two-year term of UNSC non-permanent membership on January 3, along with five other non-permanent members – Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vietnam also holds UNSC’s rotating presidency in January.

Also Wednesday, the UNSC approved the month’s work agenda proposed by Vietnam, with 12 open debates and 15 closed-door meetings, focusing on stepping up observance of the UN Charter and increasing cooperation between the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.