VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam chairs Security Council meeting for the first time

By Phan Nghia   January 9, 2020 | 08:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam chairs Security Council meeting for the first time
Ambassador Dang Dinh Huy chairs the UNSC meeting. Photo by Vietnam News Agency/Khac Hieu.

Vietnam, holding the rotational month-long presidency, chaired for the first time ever a UN Security Council open debate.

Wednesday’s debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting dealt with counter-terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Chairing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, said the world was committed to taking stronger joint efforts to redress instability in the region, including the impacts of organized crime and climate change on regional security.

Recurring terrorist attacks against both civilian and military targets have led to the displacement of 5.1 million people, the prolonged closure of health and education facilities, and the reinforced role of militias and self-defence groups in many areas, he noted.

The meeting drew attention to the importance of supporting regional governments at "all levels and across all sectors", especially during elections when the threat of local violence tends to increase.

Vietnam started a two-year term of UNSC non-permanent membership on January 3, along with five other non-permanent members – Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vietnam also holds UNSC’s rotating presidency in January.

Also Wednesday, the UNSC approved the month’s work agenda proposed by Vietnam, with 12 open debates and 15 closed-door meetings, focusing on stepping up observance of the UN Charter and increasing cooperation between the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam UN UNSC security Vietnamese
 
Read more
Vietnam calls for fair, sustainable use of Mekong River resources

Vietnam calls for fair, sustainable use of Mekong River resources

Three police officers, one civilian killed in Hanoi lingering land dispute

Three police officers, one civilian killed in Hanoi lingering land dispute

Higher drunk driving fines working, hospitals say

Higher drunk driving fines working, hospitals say

Vietnam stops sending workers to Middle East amid US-Iran tensions

Vietnam stops sending workers to Middle East amid US-Iran tensions

Party inspectors urge for punishment against former deputy PM for steel project violations

Party inspectors urge for punishment against former deputy PM for steel project violations

Four Laotians arrested for smuggling 60,000 ecstasy pills

Four Laotians arrested for smuggling 60,000 ecstasy pills

Vietnam reviews Middle East labor count amid US-Iran tension

Vietnam reviews Middle East labor count amid US-Iran tension

Former HCMC party chief faces disciplinary action for urban planning violations

Former HCMC party chief faces disciplinary action for urban planning violations

 
go to top