VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam bans MacBook Pro laptops on aircraft for fire threat

By Phan Anh   August 22, 2019 | 07:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam bans MacBook Pro laptops on aircraft for fire threat
A 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop. Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.

Vietnam has banned on all flights Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops produced between September 2015 and February 2017 and now recalled for overheating batteries.

The decision follows a product recall order by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which said the batteries in these batches pose a fire hazard, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration has also slapped a similar ban on its carriage aboard aircraft.

Passengers who bring or use the laptops on airplanes must turn them off and stop charging them and follow airlines’ guidelines, the CAAV said.

According to the product recall order, around 432,000 laptops were affected by the order. Apple has received 26 complaints about the battery overheating, including five burns, one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese planes airlines aviation Apple MacBook Pro fire hazard
 
Read more
Hanoi police bust surrogacy ring

Hanoi police bust surrogacy ring

Vietnam Railways wants $107 mln to fence crossings, prevent crashes

Vietnam Railways wants $107 mln to fence crossings, prevent crashes

Vietnam among least competitive data center markets in Asia Pacific: report

Vietnam among least competitive data center markets in Asia Pacific: report

Vietnamese woman jailed seven years for blackmailing South Korean man

Vietnamese woman jailed seven years for blackmailing South Korean man

Vietnam internet speed 10 times slower than Singapore

Vietnam internet speed 10 times slower than Singapore

National highway continues to collapse into river in Mekong Delta

National highway continues to collapse into river in Mekong Delta

Western European woman killed in Vietnam road crash

Western European woman killed in Vietnam road crash

 
go to top