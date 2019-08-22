Vietnam bans MacBook Pro laptops on aircraft for fire threat

The decision follows a product recall order by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which said the batteries in these batches pose a fire hazard, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration has also slapped a similar ban on its carriage aboard aircraft.

Passengers who bring or use the laptops on airplanes must turn them off and stop charging them and follow airlines’ guidelines, the CAAV said.

According to the product recall order, around 432,000 laptops were affected by the order. Apple has received 26 complaints about the battery overheating, including five burns, one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.