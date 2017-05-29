VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam bags four gold medals at Asia Pacific math competition

By Xuan Hoa   May 29, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Of the seven Vietnamese students attending the competition, four won the gold medals and one of them made it to the top 10.

Vietnamese students attending an Asia Pacific mathematics competition have secured four gold medals, placing the country in the third position after Singapore and Taiwan.

The Vietnamese team participating in the 2017 Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2017) consists of six students from Hanoi and one from Ho Chi Minh City.

Four of the Hanoi students won the gold medals, with Hoang Ngoc Bao Khue joining the top 10, behind three students from Singapore, the host country.

TheAPMOPS 2017 took place on May 25-28 in Singapore with 216 students, aged 11-12 and representing 12 countries and territories in Asia Pacific. The organizers awarded 40 gold medals to 40 contestants, and the top 10 contestants were honored and received cash prizes, while there was no silver or bronze medal.

The prize for first place was SGD1,000 ($720) and SGD800 for second place. 

In 2015, the Vietnamese team ranked second with six gold medals and four students in the top 10, while last year the team came in first with six gold medals and five students in the top 10.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam mathematics Olympiad gold medal Asia Pacific competition Singapore
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top