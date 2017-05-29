Vietnam bags four gold medals at Asia Pacific math competition

Vietnamese students attending an Asia Pacific mathematics competition have secured four gold medals, placing the country in the third position after Singapore and Taiwan.

The Vietnamese team participating in the 2017 Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2017) consists of six students from Hanoi and one from Ho Chi Minh City.

Four of the Hanoi students won the gold medals, with Hoang Ngoc Bao Khue joining the top 10, behind three students from Singapore, the host country.

TheAPMOPS 2017 took place on May 25-28 in Singapore with 216 students, aged 11-12 and representing 12 countries and territories in Asia Pacific. The organizers awarded 40 gold medals to 40 contestants, and the top 10 contestants were honored and received cash prizes, while there was no silver or bronze medal.

The prize for first place was SGD1,000 ($720) and SGD800 for second place.

In 2015, the Vietnamese team ranked second with six gold medals and four students in the top 10, while last year the team came in first with six gold medals and five students in the top 10.