VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam backs Japan efforts to stop illegal immigration

By Doan Loan   July 2, 2019 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam backs Japan efforts to stop illegal immigration
A man cycles past chimneys of factories in Kawasaki, Japan, September 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon.

Vietnam has made it harder for its workers and students to go to Japan as part of bilateral efforts to reduce illegal immigration.

Under an agreement signed in the presence of Prime Ministers Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Shinzo Abe, Japan will only accept guest workers sent by agencies authorized by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

People who have done internships or completed two-year programs in Japan and passed both skill and Japanese tests will also be accepted. Expelled students and dropouts cannot take these tests.

Japanese authorities will closely monitor agencies offering overseas study programs from bringing in workers.

According to Japan’s Immigration Department, Vietnam surpassed China to become the largest group of technical intern trainees in the country at 164,499 last year, an increase of 30 percent over the previous year.

In recent years Japan has witnessed an increasing number of Vietnamese workers with expired visas and students working illegally.

Vietnam's labor ministry blamed this on some overseas education consultancies deceiving Vietnamese into going to Japan for study-work programs for a fee.

Related News:
Tags: Japan Vietnam migration control illegal stay Vietnamese immigrants in Japan illegal immigration
 
Read more
Two elephants find freedom again in Vietnam

Two elephants find freedom again in Vietnam

Vietnam sentences two drug traders to death

Vietnam sentences two drug traders to death

Vietnam reports initial success in creating African swine fever vaccine

Vietnam reports initial success in creating African swine fever vaccine

Man held for accidentally causing forest fire in central Vietnam

Man held for accidentally causing forest fire in central Vietnam

Da Nang dealing with influx of foreign street beggars

Da Nang dealing with influx of foreign street beggars

Vietnam hospitals a hotspot of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Vietnam hospitals a hotspot of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

African swine fever costs Hanoi $43 million

African swine fever costs Hanoi $43 million

 
go to top