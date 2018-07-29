VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam assists Laos with dam collapse relief efforts

By Long Hai   July 29, 2018 | 12:35 am GMT+7

Hundreds of Vietnamese army officers, including medics, are assisting Laos in relief efforts following Monday’s dam collapse.

Remote villages in the Attapeu province, the southernmost part of Laos, are still submerged in muddy waters, paralyzing traffic around the area and obstructing rescue efforts. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Remote villages in the Attapeu province, the southernmost part of Laos, are still submerged in muddy waters, paralyzing traffic around the area and obstructing rescue efforts. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the country's disaster relief committee and the defense ministry to assist Laos in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

Acting on the PM’s instructions, the Ministry of National Defense directed Military Region 5 to assemble a group of over 100 officers with nine cars, VND450 million ($19,500) in relief goods like food and bottled water, as well as enough medicines and equipment to provide medical treatment for 500 people.

Upon arriving in Laos, army medics on Friday provided medical support for 200 people living in the affected area while Military Region 5's officers joined their Lao peers in searching for missing people and directing traffic.

The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue has requested 150 tents from the National Reserve to be sent to Attapeu Province to aid disaster victims.

The Central Highlands-based 3rd Corps has donated LAK10 million ($1,186) to Laos's Attapeu Province, while authorities in the Central Highlands' Kon Tum Province have given VND550 million in cash and VND200 million in relief goods to Attapeu Province.

According to official reports, flooding triggered by the collapse of a partially-constructed hydropower dam in Laos's southeastern Attapeu Province on Monday night have so far killed 27 people, left 131 missing and more than 3,000 people stranded.

The collapsed dam is part of a hydropower project being built by the Vientiane-based Xe Pian Xe Namnoy Power Company, or PNPC, a joint venture between Laos, Thailand and South Korea formed in 2012.

Work on the $1.02 billion dam had started in February 2013 and was scheduled to be completed later this year.

The 410MW hydropower plant was to export 90 percent of its electricity output to Thailand, and send 10 percent to the national grid in Laos.

Laos dam tragedy toll still being counted
 
 

Vietnam assists Laos with dam collapse relief efforts

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam assists Laos with dam collapse relief efforts
 
Read more
Vietnam aviation authority probes landing error at Hanoi airport

Vietnam aviation authority probes landing error at Hanoi airport

Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Japan amid raging typhoon

Vietnam Airlines reschedules flights to Japan amid raging typhoon

Vietnam Party dismisses top Public Security officials, recommends demotion

Vietnam Party dismisses top Public Security officials, recommends demotion

Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

Party punishes top Vietnam Air Force officials for land use violations

Central Vietnam trembles as twin earthquakes rock hydropower dam area

Central Vietnam trembles as twin earthquakes rock hydropower dam area

Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

Lives thrown into disarray, Lao citizens struggle to cope

10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan

10,000 Vietnamese caregivers heading for Japan

 
go to top