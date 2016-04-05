Vietnam appoints new state auditor general, NA committee heads

Ho Duc Phoc, 53, party secretary of Nghe An province, was appointed to the position of auditor general.

The other appointments on Tuesday included: Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, Chairman of the NA’s National Defense and Security Committee; Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Affairs Committee; Nguyen Duc Hai, Chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Culture, Education, Youth and Child Affairs; Nguyen Thuy Anh, Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee; and Ha Ngoc Chien, Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs.