Vietnam appoints new state auditor general, NA committee heads

By Toan Dao   April 5, 2016 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
The National Assembly on Tuesday appointed a new auditor general of the State Audit Office of Vietnam and chairs of five NA committees and a NA council.

Ho Duc Phoc, 53, party secretary of Nghe An province, was appointed to the position of auditor general.

The other appointments on Tuesday included: Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet, Chairman of the NA’s National Defense and Security Committee; Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA’s Judicial Affairs Committee; Nguyen Duc Hai, Chairman of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Culture, Education, Youth and Child Affairs; Nguyen Thuy Anh, Chairwoman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee; and Ha Ngoc Chien, Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs.

Tags: Vietnam National Assembly Vietnam auditor general Vietnam chairman
 
