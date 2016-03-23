vietnam-airlines-tightens-security-following-belgium-bombings

According to an official announcement issued at midnight on March 22, Vietnam Airlines has not changed its flight schedule to or from Europe. However, to ensure the safety of passengers, the national flag carrier announced it has strengthened security checks at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Vietnam Airlines has tightened security following the Belgium terrorist attacks.

The airline has also instructed representative offices in foreign countries to coordinate with local authorities and security officials to strengthen surveillance of documents, packages and goods being transported by air.

Vietnam's flagship carrier has been implementing solutions for flights to and from Belgium and other passenger routes between Vietnam and Europe.

A Vietnam Airlines representative said that European airports have stepped up security controls so customs clearance will be stricter and tougher, and likely to be more time-consuming.

The airline recommended passengers to monitor information from VNA, other carriers and local airports on procedure times, and have all their documents in order before attempting to depart, while complying with security regulations.

Passengers can contact representative offices of Vietnam Airlines in Europe for flight information with the details below.

Vietnam Airlines branches in Europe

From now until March 31, Vietnam Airlines is offering free ticket cancellations, returns, exchanges and upgrades where available for flights between Vietnam and Europe.

Passengers will only pay charges relating to other airlines. Tickets between Vietnam and Europe on Vietnam Airlines can be changed no later than March 31, and pushed back to a new date in April.

Security at airports and train stations has increased globally after the terrorist attack in Brussels that killed at least 34 people and injured 230. Two fatal blasts shook Zaventem International Airport and another explosion occurred at Maelbeek subway station.

Vietnam Airlines has 29 flights per week to Europe with 11 flights to Paris, 8 flights to Frankfurt, 5 flights to London and 5 flights to Moscow.