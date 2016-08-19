Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Dianmu

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled 10 flights scheduled on August 19 due to Typhoon Dianmu, the third typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

The 10 flights were scheduled to depart from or arrive at Cat Bi International Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong and Tho Xuan Airport in the central coastal province of Thanh Hoa. Information about rescheduling has yet to be released.

Specifically, the state-owned carrier has cancelled six flights between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Nha Trang, as well as four flights between Thanh Hoa and Ho Chi Minh City.

On August 20, they will arrange two flights to transport passengers from Thanh Hoa to Ho Chi Minh City.

They typhoon has hit northern provinces including Hai Phong and Ninh Binh at 10 a.m. today with wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is forecast to affect larger areas of northern and north-central provinces with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Over the weekend, Dianmu will weaken into a tropical low pressure front and turn westwards.

