Vietnam air carriers becoming less punctual

By Tuan Nhu   September 11, 2018 | 11:19 am GMT+7
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft next to a Jetstar Pacific aircraft at Hanoi's Noi Bai international airport. Photo by AFP

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has reported a deterioration in the on-time performance of several airlines in a recent report.

Out of 24, 794 flights in August, only 21, 269 (85.4 percent) departed on time, 2.5 percentage points down from the same period last year.

Yet, this was the best performance in the last three months.

The country’s four airlines – Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, and Vietnam Air Services Co. (Vasco) – had 7.7 percent more flights year-on-year during the month, the agency reported.

Vasco had the best on-time performance (OTP) of 95.6 percent, followed by Vietjet Air (86.6 percent), Vietnam Airlines (85.8 percent) and Jetstar Pacific (75.4 percent).

But Vasco had the fewest flights -- 1, 230.

In the first six months of this year the overall OTP for the aviation industry was 85.6 percent.

The industry has experienced rapid growth in recent times. It carried more than 53 million passengers in the first half representing 14 percent growth from a year ago.

The country served more than 94 million air passengers in 2017, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

Tags: Vietnam aviation Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam OTP on-time Vietnam Airlines Vietjet Air Jestart Pacific Vasco
 
