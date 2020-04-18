VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam 9th safest place in Asia-Pacific amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

By Minh Nga   April 18, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam 9th safest place in Asia-Pacific amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds
A woman has her samples taken for Covid-19 tests in Ha Loi Village, a Covid-19 hotspot in Hanoi, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam is the ninth safest place in the Asia-Pacific to get through Covid-19, a study released by Hong Kong’s Deep Knowledge Group says.

It scored 594.91 to become one of only three Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10 along with Singapore and Thailand, the study released on Tuesday said.

To come up with the ranking, the group, a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active in deep and frontier technologies, evaluated countries and territories using 24 parameters in four different categories: quarantine efficiency, government management efficiency, monitoring and detection, and emergency treatment readiness.

South Korea topped the ranking with a score of 628.17, followed by Australia and China.

Vietnam was 20th globally.

Israel led with a score of 632.32 and Germany was second with 631.07, followed by South Korea.

The Deep Knowledge Group also released the highest risk, treatment efficiency and most supportive government rankings.

Italy, the U.S. and the U.K. took the first, second and third spots among destinations with the highest risk.

Germany, China and South Korea led in treatment efficiency.

Germany, the U.S. and Japan were the most supportive governments.

The rankings used Deep Knowledge Group’s proprietary analytical methodology to analyze 150 .

The data was collected from publicly available sources including the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University in the U.S., the U.S.’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Worldometers, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

Each parameter was given a specific weighting and used as inputs.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 response
 
Read more
Three foreign patients released from HCMC Covid-19 hospitals

Three foreign patients released from HCMC Covid-19 hospitals

Vietnam gifts 100,000 face masks to Sweden

Vietnam gifts 100,000 face masks to Sweden

Vietnamese women more vulnerable to Covid-19 than men

Vietnamese women more vulnerable to Covid-19 than men

HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work

500+ foreign specialists to be quarantined upon entering Vietnam for work

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

Drought drives endangered douc langurs to the seashore

 
go to top