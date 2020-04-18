Vietnam 9th safest place in Asia-Pacific amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

A woman has her samples taken for Covid-19 tests in Ha Loi Village, a Covid-19 hotspot in Hanoi, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

It scored 594.91 to become one of only three Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10 along with Singapore and Thailand, the study released on Tuesday said.

To come up with the ranking, the group, a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active in deep and frontier technologies, evaluated countries and territories using 24 parameters in four different categories: quarantine efficiency, government management efficiency, monitoring and detection, and emergency treatment readiness.

South Korea topped the ranking with a score of 628.17, followed by Australia and China.

Vietnam was 20th globally.

Israel led with a score of 632.32 and Germany was second with 631.07, followed by South Korea.

The Deep Knowledge Group also released the highest risk, treatment efficiency and most supportive government rankings.

Italy, the U.S. and the U.K. took the first, second and third spots among destinations with the highest risk.

Germany, China and South Korea led in treatment efficiency.

Germany, the U.S. and Japan were the most supportive governments.

The rankings used Deep Knowledge Group’s proprietary analytical methodology to analyze 150 .

The data was collected from publicly available sources including the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University in the U.S., the U.S.’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Worldometers, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

Each parameter was given a specific weighting and used as inputs.