Video shows Vietnamese man fighting traffic police with crash helmet

By Phuong Son, Tam Anh   April 6, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

The man was stopped for not wearing a crash helmet. And clearly he was not happy.

Some would try to talk their way out of a fine, but a traffic offender in the northern province of Ha Giang decided to take another approach. 

After Giang Xin Dung, 37, was stopped by a police team on Tuesday afternoon for not wearing his crash helmet, he grabbed the helmet and tried to attack an officer. 

A video, posted online this week, also shows that he somehow managed to seize a police baton and threatened to hit the officer.  

It seems that no one was hurt in the incident. 

Ha Giang police said they are investigating the case, adding that tests confirmed Dung had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is likely to face charges of attacking an officer on duty. 

Tags: Vietnam traffic violation travel
 
