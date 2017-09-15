Venezuelan woman busted in Cambodia for smuggling 1kg of cocaine in her stomach

Police in Cambodia's Siem Reap Province have arrested a Venezuelan woman for smuggling over 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

Vietnam Television (VTV) reported that the arrest resulted from a joint effort between Cambodian police and Vietnamese border guards.

Yosbeilys Katerine Flores Gonzales, 27, was detained last Saturday following her arrival on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand after police received a tip-off. An X-ray scan revealed 104 pellets of compressed cocaine wrapped in nylon in her digestive system.

Gonzales allegedly swallowed the cocaine pellets to smuggle them from Brazil to Cambodia, transiting through Dubai and Bangkok. While the Phnom Penh Post said Cambodia was her intended final destination, VTV reported that she intended to smuggle the drugs into Vietnam.

Under interrogation, Gonzales claimed she had been dealing drugs since the age of 16 and smuggling drugs internationally since she was 18.

Cambodia does not impose the death penalty for drug smuggling. The country's law instead has those guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs sentenced to life imprisonment, according to Xinhua.