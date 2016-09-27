VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

US warship set to revisit Vietnam this month

By Nguyen Dong   September 27, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
US warship set to revisit Vietnam this month
Guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain of the US Navy made its first visit to Vietnam in April 2014. Photo by VnExpress/ Nguyen Dong

The USS John S. McCain is coming back after its 2014 visit for naval exchange activities, seeking to reinforce military ties.

The guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain of the US Navy will have a four-day visit to Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang for naval exchange activities, starting September 28.

The city said this would be the second visit of the warship. It arrived in Vietnam in April 2014 for the fifth Naval Engagement Activity (NEA), an annual event aimed to boost ties between Vietnam and the U.S.

This year, the ship with 280 crew members led by Lieutenant Colonel Alfredo J. Sanchez will also participate in joint activities and have discussion with the leaders and rank-and-file personnel of the Vietnamese Navy's 3rd Regional Command.

The two countries are scheduled to talk about the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, preparatory work before sailing, damage control and medical issues.

The U.S. Navy will also hold seminars on the Law of the Sea treaty at the base of the Regional Command and Da Nang University.

In addition, the USS John S. McCain sailors will perform and take part in a number of sporting and music events before leaving on October 1.

Bilateral ties between Vietnam and the U.S. have grown stronger in recent years, amid concerns over China's military expansion in the region.

Besides the annual reception of U.S. naval vessels, Vietnam has also welcomed visits of warships from other countries, including Japan, India, Australia and France.

In April, two Japanese guided-missile destroyers for the first time made a port call at Cam Ranh Bay Port, Vietnam’s newly opened international port. In July, the coast guard ship Kojima arrived in Da Nang for a five-day visit.

Prior to the trip of President Francois Hollande earlier this month, France also sent its amphibious assault ship Tonnerre to Cam Ranh Bay in a friendly visit.

Related news:

> Taiwan sends warship to South China Sea after ruling

> Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship

> Indian warships dock at Cam Ranh Int'l Port

> Japanese coast guard ship docks in central Vietnam

Tags: warship naval force military Vietnam US Navy USS John McCain
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top