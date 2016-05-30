The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Indian warships dock at Cam Ranh Int'l Port
By
Xuan Ngoc
May 30, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Two Indian warships arrived at Cam Ranh International Port today as part of their operational deployment to the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) and North West Pacific.
Tags:
India warship
Cam Ranh
South China Sea
