US cops suspect male burglar killed Vietnamese visitors in Las Vegas

The male suspect, according to Las Vegas police, is captured in a camera footage of Circus Circus hotel.

Las Vegas City Police announced on Thursday that they are looking for a male suspect who could have killed two Vietnamese visitors in a hotel room on June 1.

They believe that the man was a burglar who killed the two Vietnamese visitors after they caught him stealing, Lieutenant Ray Spencer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press briefing.

Security staff of the Circus Circus Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, found Nghia Boi Sang, 38, and Nguyen Le Ba Khuong, 30, dead with stab wounds after they were late for a group meeting with other tourists on the morning of June 1.

Sang was the director of a travel company in Ho Chi Minh City and Khuong was her employee.

They were staying at Circus Circus hotel and casino as part of a group tour. The tour group arrived in Las Vegas last Thursday night and were planning to visit the Grand Canyon the following day.

Police first treated the case as a murder-suicide, but ruled out the possibility later.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man entering the elevator and riding up at around 4 a.m. that day. He got back into the elevator to go down 45 minutes later, carrying a backpack that could belong to the male victim, Khuong, police said.