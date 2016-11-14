Uber hikes fares in Hanoi by 50 percent

The ride-hailing company Uber has decided to raise fares for its UberX service in Hanoi by 50 percent in a move that will likely make it much less competitive.

The minimum fee for an UberX ride is now VND15,000 ($6.7), compared to VND5,000 perviously, while the per kilometer rate has also been bumped from VND5,000 to VND7,500.

Taxi firms in the city generally ask for more, but the new price hikes mean the popular UberX service could lose some of its competitive edge.

Its main rival in Vietnam is Grab. Both companies also require a so-called surge charge for rush hour rides.

The more expensive Uber Black service has not been given a fare hike.

Some Uber riders say the new rates have made Uber X quite pricey.

Nguyen Quynh Anh, a frequent user, said she used to recommend the cab service to her friends and relatives but now decided to wait it out until prices come down.

“Now the Uber fee has increased sharply, so perhaps I can't use the service often,” said Anh.

