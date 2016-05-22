U.S. elite dog squad checks security in Noi Bai ahead of Obama visit

A source in the airport said the team, comprising of 20 dog officers, have been checking Noi Bai's security for a few days.

They are an integral part to ensure security and safety for President Obama and form a core security layer to sanitize everything in the 100 meter vicinity of the President.

Another source told VnExpress that U.S. security forces will perform the main duty to ensure security and safety during the landing of the Air Force Ones. Vietnamese security forces will be responsible for outside security layers around the airport, which they have started since May 21 afternoon.

Obama is scheduled to be in one of the two Air Force Ones to arrive in Noi Bai late tonight. Accompanying the President are Secretary of State John Kerry and about 800 people in the U.S. delegation, who will be in the other special aircraft.

The U.S. forces will control the VIP guest house at the airport, which is exclusively reserved for chiefs of state, to prevent anyone from approaching the special aircraft. They will also jam mobile signals to stop mobile phones from triggering possible explosive device in the area. U.S. Marine One helicopter will accompany the Obama-led delegation from the sky when they travel to Hanoi by car.

The White House said May 21 the U.S. President arrived to board Air Force One for travel to Vietnam and Japan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. on May 21. His official visit to Vietnam will begin in Hanoi on Monday, May 23, according to Reuters.