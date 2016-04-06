VnExpress International
U.S. communists support Vietnamese victims of war

By VietnamPlus   April 6, 2016 | 03:28 pm GMT+7

The Communist Party of the U.S. will continue to assist Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, said Chairman John Bachtell on April 5.

At a meeting with the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA),  Bachtell said his party would publicize information related to a lawsuit Vietnamese Agent Orange victims have taken out against U.S. chemical companies and call for more support. He also handed over a petition of signatures of U.S. citizens who back the Vietnamese victims’ fight.

us-left-wing-party-supports-vietnamese-victims-of-war

A Vietnamese child effected by Agent Orange. Photo by Reuters.

About 80 million litres of toxic chemicals, mainly Agent Orange containing dioxin, were sprayed over the south of Vietnam during 1961-1971. Nearly 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to the chemicals and about three million people and their descendants suffer from health problems as a consequence of the exposure until today.

Every year, Vietnam spends VND10 trillion ($450 million) on aid programmes for the Agent Orange community. In recent years, the U.S. Government has supported the Southeast Asian country in mine and toxic chemical clearance.

Tags: Agent Orange war victim U.S. Communist Party VAVA
 
