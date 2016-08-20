Typhoon Dianmu kills two, injures one in northern province

A house in Tram Tau damaged by a subsequent landslide after Typhoon Dianmu swept through Vietnam on August 19. Photo by Vietnam News Agency/The Duyet

After reducing to a low-pressure system, Typhoon Dianmu has caused heavy rains in northwestern Vietnam, raising flood alert level in the Thao River above the top level.

Average rainfall ranging from 40mm to 70mm has been recorded in the northwestern region, peaking at 158mm in Sapa, 114mm in Van Ban District (Lao Cai Province) and 107mm in Tram Tau (Yen Bai Province).

A subsequent landslide in Tram Tau has killed a Mong ethnic couple and injured another local. Ho Chong Dinh, 72 and his wife Sung Thi My, 70 were swept away by the flood water while staying in their hut in the commune of Lang Nhi in Yen Bai Province. Heavy rains have also hampered roads in area.

Thao river level in Yen Bai Province at 9 a.m. on August 20 raised up to 32.21m, 0.21m above the most alarming rate. It is forecast to reach 33.5m on the afternoon of August 21, said Vietnam’s National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The center warned about the possibilities of flash floods, inundations and landslides in the north and north central regions.

River lelel in Yen Bai Province is forecast to continue to rise, threatening houses along the river banks. Photo by Yen Bai Newspaper

In Lao Cai Province, Chau A De, a 14-year-old in Hau Thao commune, Sapa District remains missing after heavy rains struck the area.

Flood water and landslides have disrupted traffic on National Highways 4 and 4D that connect Lao Cai city with Sapa, isolating several communes in Bao Thang District, and sweeping away two bridges in Ta Van Commune in Sapa.

Hundreds of families in Yen Bai and Lao Cai have been evacuated away from the areas on high landslide and flood alert.

Typhoon Dianmu arrived at Vietnam's coastal provinces on August 19 and has reduced to a low-pressure system as it made landfall in the evening of the same day.

