Two Vietnamese men to stand trial for human trafficking in UK

By Nguyen Quy   July 13, 2018 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
Armed police officers stand on duty in central U.K. in a file photo by Reuters.

Two Vietnamese men, aged 45 and 20, will stand in court in the U.K. for human trafficking, The Scotsman reported.

The men were captured in a massive months-long crackdown by U.K. police officers for trafficking victims to a nail bar in Moray, a registration county of Scotland.

Police officers arrested the men for illegally forcing people to work at a nail bar in Elgin, the capital of Moray, which is now closed due to "unsuitable conditions," said the report earlier this week.

Both men are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Vietnam consistently ranks as one of the top three source countries for potential victims of modern slavery in the U.K., according to its first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Kevin Hyland.

Victims trafficked from Vietnam most commonly end up in labor exploitation, often in cannabis cultivation and nail bars, but many are also sexually exploited, according to a report commissioned by Hyland.

UK human trafficking Vietnamese men Elgin Scotland massive crackdown modern slavery
 
