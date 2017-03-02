VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Vietnamese detained in Paris drug fraud

By Minh Nguyen   March 2, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7

The pair stand accused of scheming to sell subsidized French drugs for a profit in Vietnam.

Parisian police detained two French citizens of Vietnamese origin for allegedly falsifying documents to obtain prescription drugs they planned to sell in Vietnam, the Le Parisien reported.

The accused, who used to be a couple, were caught red-handed last week at a hotel near Paris during their delivery of the drugs, the newspaper said Monday

Police say the couple used false papers to collect prescription drugs from 430 pharmacies, mostly in Parisa scheme that caused €150,000 ($158,000) in losses to France's health care system.

Investigators say the pair enlisted flight attendants to smuggle the medicines into Vietnam. 

During a search of the suspects' home, French investigators found €15,000 in cash, a bag of medicine and €6,000 worth of luxury leather goods, the newspaper reported.

The two face charges of fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs, according to the report.

Related News:

Vietnam seizes half a ton of smuggled African ivory

Vietnamese flight attendant nabbed for gold smuggling in South Korea

Tags: prescription drug medication Paris France Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top