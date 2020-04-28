Two Vietnam universities among top 400 UN development goals achievers

Facilities of Ton Duc Thang University's main campus in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7. Photo from the university's Facebook page.

Both are listed in the 301-400 group of this year’s global ranking with a score range of 61.5-68 for achievements relating to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The ranking is compiled by Times Higher Education (THE), a British provider of higher education data.

More than 766 universities from 85 countries and territories across six continents were assessed in the second edition of the ranking that measures global universities' success in delivering on 17 sustainable development goals adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015.

In this year’s ranking, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology scored high marks for notable achievements in affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth and gender equality.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang University, which entered the global ranking for the first time last year in the 101-200 position range, was mentioned this year for providing quality education and making the city and human settlements around it more safe and sustainable.

The Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings, based in the U.K., is the only global performance ranking that assesses universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Topping this year’s rankings are the University of Auckland (New Zealand) and University of Sydney (Australia).

Established as a private school in 1997 by Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Ton Duc Thang became a public school in 2008 after acquisition by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. It currently runs two campuses in HCMC.

The university has boosted its profile on the global academic map by being consistently listed in world rankings.

It was among eight Vietnamese institutions to break into Asia's 500 best universities last year, under a listing by Britain's QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education enterprise.

It was also named among world’s 300 most sustainable in UI Green Metric World University Ranking last year.