Two more get Covid-19, Vietnam’s cases rise to 239

"Patient 238" is 17 from Thach Ha Town of Thach Ha District in the central province of Ha Tinh. She works as a freelancer in Thailand and stayed with "patient 210" in Bangkok. "Patient 210" is a 26-year-old woman from Can Loc District in Ha Tinh who returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20 after she had met with "Patient 201," an employee at Truong Sinh, the food and logistic services provider to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest Covid-19 hotspot.

The Health Ministry did not identify the patient as part of Bach Mai's infection circle as the connection is not clear.

The 17-year-old traveled from Bangkok to Vietnam and arrived on March 18 at Cha Lo border gate in Quang Binh Province in northern Vietnam. She was quarantined at a camp in Ha Tinh and after testing positive, she is now treated at Cau Treo General Hospital in the province.

"Patient 239" is a cancer patient, aged 71. He resides in An Hoa Commune, Tam Duong District in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. On March 11, he came to the Department of Oncology at Bach Mai Hospital for a health check. On March 18, he returned for another appointment and stayed for the night at the hospital.

During his time at the hospital, he had bought food at the canteen, where staff of the Truong Sinh Company provides full service. After leaving the hospital on March 19, he only stayed at home in Vinh Phuc.

On March 28, he ran a fever and was admitted to Vinh Phuc General Hospital. His test came out as positive on April 2. Now he is treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District of Hanoi.

With this fresh case, the number of patients linking to Bach Mai increases to 44, of whom 27 are employees at the Truong Sinh Company.

More than 153 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at 21 medical centers around the country. Another 86 who contracted the disease have recovered and been discharged.

The pandemic has claimed more than 59,000 lives in 205 countries and territories.