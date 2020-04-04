VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two more cases take Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 239

By Le Nga   April 4, 2020 | 06:50 am GMT+7
Two more cases take Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 239
Medical workers examine samples taken for rapid mass testing of Covid-19 in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam confirmed two more Covid-19 cases early Saturday, one returning from abroad and one related to Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital.

"Patient 238" is a 17-year-old girl from Thach Ha Town in the central province of Ha Tinh. She works in Thailand and stayed with "Patient 210" in Bangkok. "Patient 210" is a 26-year-old woman from Can Loc District in Ha Tinh who returned to Vietnam from Thailand March 20 after she had met with "Patient 201," an employee of the Truong Sinh company, the food and logistic services provider to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest Covid-19 hotspot.

The Health Ministry did not identify the patient as part of Bach Mai's infection circle as the connection is not clear.

The 17-year-old took a car from Bangkok to Vietnam on March 18, via a Laos border gate in Quang Binh Province. She was quarantined at a camp in the nearby Ha Tinh Province and after testing positive, is being treated at the province's Cau Treo General Hospital.

"Patient 239" is a cancer patient, aged 71. A resident of An Hoa Commune, Tam Duong District in the northern province of Vinh Phuc., he had visited the Department of Oncology at Bach Mai Hospital for a health check on March 11. On March 18, he returned for another appointment and stayed overnight at the hospital. During his time at the hospital, he bought food at the canteen serviced by the staff of the Truong Sinh Company. After leaving the hospital on March 19, he stayed at home in Vinh Phuc. On March 28, he ran a fever and was admitted to the Vinh Phuc General Hospital. His sample tests came out Covid-19 positive on April 2. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District.

The number of patients linked to the Bach Mai Hospital has increased to 44, 27 of whom are employees of the Truong Sinh Company.

More than 153 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at 21 medical centers around the country. Another 86 who contracted the virus have recovered and been discharged.

The pandemic has claimed more than 59,000 lives as it spread to 205 countries and territories.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Textile, auto, timber industries struggle as coronavirus exacts toll

Textile, auto, timber industries struggle as coronavirus exacts toll

British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

See more
Tags: Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 patient Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Discharged American praises Vietnam’s Covid-19 response

Discharged American praises Vietnam’s Covid-19 response

Internet crawls in Vietnam as undersea cable disrupted again

Internet crawls in Vietnam as undersea cable disrupted again

Novel coronavirus cases in Vietnam climb to 237

Novel coronavirus cases in Vietnam climb to 237

Covid-19 demographics: majority of patients in Vietnam under 50

Covid-19 demographics: majority of patients in Vietnam under 50

Vietnamese woman arrested for anti-government activities

Vietnamese woman arrested for anti-government activities

 
go to top