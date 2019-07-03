VnExpress International
Two foreigners wanted for street robbery in southern Vietnam

By Thanh Liem   July 3, 2019 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
A screenshot from CCTV camera footage shows the car used by two foreign men who allegedly robbed a Vietnamese truck driver on July 2, 2019.

Ben Tre police are looking for two foreigners, one of them Caucasian, for snatching VND10 million ($430) from a local man while pretending to exchange banknotes.

The victim, Pham Hong Son, a 54-year-old driver, told the police in the Mekong Delta province that he was returning to his truck after having lunch on Tuesday when a Caucasian man stepped out of a black Mazda car and approached him.

The man used hand gestures to suggest that he wanted to exchange a VND500,000 bill for smaller denominations.

Son took out a stack of money and gave the man five VND100,000 bills. While he was checking to see if the bill the man gave him was real, another foreign man of undetermined race got out of the car and walked towards them. Then they suddenly snatched the stack of money from Son’s hand, flung a $1 bill at him, and quickly escaped in their car.

Son told the police the two stole VND10 million from him. Police have released camera footage of the car used by the foreigners.

