Two Europe returnees test positive for Covid-19

"Patient 93" is a 20-year-old male student from Hungary, the Health Ministry said Saturday. He lives in Hanoi’s Dong Da District.

He landed at Noi Bai Airport on March 18 on Aeroflot flight SU290. His samples were tested positive by the Hanoi Centers for Disease Control for the first time on March 20.

Second test by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed the same result on Saturday.

"Patient 94" is a 64-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Giang. She came to the Czech Republic to visit her daughter from February 29. She landed at Noi Bai airport on March 18 on the same flight as "Patient 93."

Both patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District and in stable conditions.

Vietnam has confirmed 94 Covid-19 cases so far, 17 of whom have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Most of the active cases, now hospitalized in 11 cities and provinces, are returnees from Europe and the U.S. and people who’d come into close contact with them.

Hanoi has the highest number of active patients at 29, followed by HCMC with 18. All the patients are in stable condition except for a 69-year-old British man and a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman who were reportedly in critical condition a few days ago. Both have been put on ventilators since March 15.

Two British patients in Hanoi have tested negative for the virus twice after several days of treatment. Patients will be discharged after testing negative three times in a row.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 186 countries and territories, claiming over 11,400 lives.