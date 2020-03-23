VnExpress International
Two Cambodia returnees latest Covid-19 patients in Vietnam

By Chi Le   March 23, 2020 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Medical staff join a quarantine drill for Covid-19 fight in HCMC, March 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Two Vietnamese returning to the southern province of Tay Ninh from Cambodia have raised the total coronavirus infections in the country to 118.

"Patient 117" is a 30-year-old man who resides in Long An Province, a Ho Chi Minh City’s neighbor. He went on tour to Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 9 and started to cough and have shortness of breath, two typical symptoms of Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 16.

He returned to Vietnam at Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh, also a HCMC's neighbor, on March 19 and was quarantined at Tay Ninh General Hospital where he was tested positive. The chest X-ray shows his lung has been partly damaged.

"Patient 118" is a woman, 23, who has chronic bronchitis. She is a resident in the Mekong Delta’s province of An Giang who works at a casino called Galaxy in Cambodia.

She also entered Vietnam at Moc Bai gate on March 19. She was sent to Tay Ninh General Hospital for quarantine after she was found running a fever, coughing and feeling hard to breath. X-ray images also show damages in a part of her lungs.

These two mark the first source of transmission of the virus from Cambodia in Vietnam. Cambodia shut borders with Vietnam from 11:59 p.m. March 20 to alleviate the burden on both Vietnamese and Cambodians in quarantine.

On Monday morning, Vietnam has recorded three new cases of Covid-19, including a doctor.

By far, the nation has had 118 infections, including 101 active cases, recorded since March 6.

The earlier 17 having been discharged after treatment. Of the current active cases, 12 have tested negative either once or twice.

Many of active cases are Vietnamese nationals retuning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting Sunday, in an unprecedented move, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 14,700 people globally as it spread to 192 countries and territories.

