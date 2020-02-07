Two arrested carrying 45 kg of meth

Nguyen Huu Hai, 37, and Tran Long Bien, 27, were driving through Huong Son District at around 1:40 p.m. when police signaled for them to stop, following tip-offs of a drug delivery.

Hai, the driver, initially neglected the police’s request and sped away. Police had to chase after them and broke the windshield to subjugate Hai and Bien.

The two are now detained at the Huong Son District Police Department.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Though it has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, drug busts continue to be frequent occurrence.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamines face the death penalty. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.