Toxic spill feared as chemical tanker stranded in Vietnam waters

The Chemroad Journey vessel from the British Cayman Islands is stranded off Vietnam's central coast. Photo by VnExpress/T.H.

A stranded vessel from the Cayman Islands carrying 30,000 tons of chemicals has been spotted off Vietnam's central coast and is likely to sink, officials said.

Binh Thuan Province's disaster response and rescue team said on Sunday that the Chemroad Journey was around 70 sea miles off Phan Thiet resort town.

The ship was tilting and could sink, the team said.

It is believed that there are 27 crew members onboard. Officials have not confirmed what chemical products the tanker, reportedly on its journey from Singapore to China, is carrying.

Binh Thuan authorities are preparing measures to deal with the risks of an oil spill and toxic spill.