VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Toxic spill feared as chemical tanker stranded in Vietnam waters

By Tu Huynh   June 12, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Toxic spill feared as chemical tanker stranded in Vietnam waters
The Chemroad Journey vessel from the British Cayman Islands is stranded off Vietnam's central coast. Photo by VnExpress/T.H.

The vessel with 30,000 tons of chemicals could sink off the central coastal province of Binh Thuan.

A stranded vessel from the Cayman Islands carrying 30,000 tons of chemicals has been spotted off Vietnam's central coast and is likely to sink, officials said.

Binh Thuan Province's disaster response and rescue team said on Sunday that the Chemroad Journey was around 70 sea miles off Phan Thiet resort town.

The ship was tilting and could sink, the team said.

It is believed that there are 27 crew members onboard. Officials have not confirmed what chemical products the tanker, reportedly on its journey from Singapore to China, is carrying.

Binh Thuan authorities are preparing measures to deal with the risks of an oil spill and toxic spill.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam oil spill maritime
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top