VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Too much of a good thing, says Hanoi as it relocates milk flower trees

By Tat Dinh   July 20, 2019 | 07:20 am GMT+7
Too much of a good thing, says Hanoi as it relocates milk flower trees
Milk flower trees near the West Lake of Hanoi are trimmed to be moved to the Nam Son Landfill on the outskirts, July 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

Hanoi plans to relocate 108 milk flower trees from near the West Lake to the outlying Soc Son District because of their overpowering fragrance.

Forty were moved from Trich Sai Street in Tay Ho District on Thursday, and the rest will be moved this weekend. All are over a decade old.

The public has been complaining that the trees produced too much fragrance and their roots affected the roads and pavements around them, Hoang Thanh Hai, chairman of the Buoi Ward People’s Council, said.

"We are considering planting other trees in their place."

The trees will be moved to around the Nam Son landfill, with some officials hoping they would help reduce the stink from the trash there. The 157-hectare (390-acre) landfill, built in 1999, receives almost 5,000 tons of garbage daily, according to the Hanoi Urban Environment Company.

Hanoi has around 6,000 milk flower or blackboard trees. Authorities plan to relocate more trees in future to distribute them more evenly throughout the city.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Soc Son Nam Son West Lake Tay Ho milk flower trees blackboard trees fragrance environment
 
Read more
Vietnam police arrest man for cheating bank after 29 years on the lam

Vietnam police arrest man for cheating bank after 29 years on the lam

Former deputy PM gets official warning for privatization violations

Former deputy PM gets official warning for privatization violations

Ho Chi Minh's body in 'excellent condition': scientists

Ho Chi Minh's body in 'excellent condition': scientists

Vietnamese dazzle at int’l math competition for students

Vietnamese dazzle at int’l math competition for students

HCMC orders Zalo to suspend unapproved social media domains

HCMC orders Zalo to suspend unapproved social media domains

Conservation center urges $4 million douc langur protection project in Vietnam

Conservation center urges $4 million douc langur protection project in Vietnam

NASA boosts collaboration with Vietnam on bigger land use picture

NASA boosts collaboration with Vietnam on bigger land use picture

 
go to top