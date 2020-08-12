VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three Japan returnees diagnosed with Covid-19

By Le Nga   August 12, 2020 | 06:42 am GMT+7
Three Japan returnees diagnosed with Covid-19
A medical staff waits to receive health declaration from arrivals at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Tai Nguyen Moi Truong newspaper.

Three Vietnamese nationals repatriated from Japan were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 451.

The two men and a woman aged 33 to 36 returned on a special flight that arrived at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Monday.

All 136 passengers were immediately quarantined for 14 days in nearby Hai Phong City.

With the trio, Vietnam has had 866 cases of whom 399 have recovered and 17 have died.

Of the total number, 321 have been imported cases that were isolated on entry.

Since the novel coronavirus resurfaced in Da Nang on July 25 there have been 405 cases in 14 cities and provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

More than 134,000 people are in quarantine.

Worldwide, Covid-19 has claimed more than 744,000 lives.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hanoi records new Covid-19 case

Hanoi records new Covid-19 case

WHO warns people under 50 driving virus spread in Asia-Pacific

WHO warns people under 50 driving virus spread in Asia-Pacific

Vietnam Covid-19 patient dies of kidney failure

Vietnam Covid-19 patient dies of kidney failure

See more

Tags:

Vietnam Covid-19

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

Vietnam Covid-19 treatment

 

Read more

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

Two Vietnamese, one Serbian free of Covid-19

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

600 stranded in Da Nang bound for HCMC after testing negative

Public transport to Da Nang suspended further

Public transport to Da Nang suspended further

Another Covid-19 patient dies in Vietnam

Another Covid-19 patient dies in Vietnam

Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death

Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death

Da Nang extends social distancing

Da Nang extends social distancing

Da Nang field hospital to receive Covid-19 patients on Wednesday

Da Nang field hospital to receive Covid-19 patients on Wednesday

Vietnam reports 15th Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports 15th Covid-19 death

 
go to top