VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew

By Anh Duy   July 3, 2020 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew
Aircraft at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, June 15, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A woman and two men have been slapped with a one-year flight ban for assaulting flight attendants in two separate incidents.

The woman, 25, from the northern province of Thai Nguyen, is banned from flying until July 3 next year and is also subject to strict security screening at airports for six months after her ban expires, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) said.

It said she was using a phone on a Vietjet flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh on June 19 when it was preparing to take off. The head of the cabin crew requested her to turn off the phone, but she did not comply and instead threw the device at the person.

The flight crew decided to return to the apron and ask Noi Bai Airport security to deplane her and hand her over to the Northern Airport Authority.

She was let off after paying a VND4 million ($172) fine.

The two male passengers were similarly deplaned from a Vietnam Airlines flight leaving Hanoi for HCMC on May 21 after getting into an altercation with a flight attendant and other passengers.

One of them, 46, cursed, insulted and threatened them.

He had been arguing with two other passengers after discovering their luggage was placed above his seat, and verbally assaulted a flight attendant who sought to mediate.

This delayed take-off by an hour and he was later deplaned.

Another passenger, 49, who supported the man’s abusive behavior, was also considered to have violated public order.

The Northern Airport Authority fined the two a total of VND10 million ($429).

Related News:

Tags:

banned from flying

flight ban

Vietjet Air

flight attendants

Vietnam Airlines

aviation

travel

flight safety

 

Read more

Second child dies of diphtheria in Central Highlands

Second child dies of diphtheria in Central Highlands

HCMC police hunt French CEO of e-commerce site over $280,000 debt

HCMC police hunt French CEO of e-commerce site over $280,000 debt

Million-dollar online gambling ring busted

Million-dollar online gambling ring busted

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

270 South Korean experts arrive in Vietnam, quarantined

270 South Korean experts arrive in Vietnam, quarantined

Pentagon 'concerned' about Chinese military drills near Paracels

Pentagon 'concerned' about Chinese military drills near Paracels

Number of Vietnamese workers going abroad falls by 40 pct in H1

Number of Vietnamese workers going abroad falls by 40 pct in H1

Taiwanese drug trafficker receives death in HCMC

Taiwanese drug trafficker receives death in HCMC

 
go to top