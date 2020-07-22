Three arrested for state secrets theft in Hanoi money laundering scandal

(From L) Pham Quang Dung, Nguyen Anh Ngoc and Nguyen Hoang Trung are held by police in Hanoi for criminal investigation, July 22, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security.

Nguyen Hoang Trung, 37, driver of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, alongside Nguyen Anh Ngoc, 46, deputy head of the editorial department at the city's People’s Committee, and Pham Quang Dung, 37, an officer of the anti-corruption police department at the Ministry of Public Security, are under criminal investigation for "appropriating documents containing state secrets."

Police searched their houses and workplaces on July 13.

The Ministry of Public Security accused them of "stealing classified documents" involved in an investigation into Nhat Cuong Mobile, a major tech firm in the capital.

Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of parent company Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., is wanted by the police for alleged smuggling, money laundering and violations of the accounting law causing serious consequences.

The tech company was set up in 2001 as a phone repair shop. Its businesses include trading in electronic and telecom equipment and components, mobile phone manufacturing, pawn-broking, and travel agency services.

So far, 26 people have been arrested and investigated for involvement in the case.