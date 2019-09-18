Absconding tech company honcho wanted by Interpol

Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd, was recently included in the Interpol’s Red Notice list, Tran Van Ve, chief of the secretariat of the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigative Police Department, told VnExpress Wednesday.

The Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

The ministry has sought the assistance of police in Southeast Asian countries, asking them to share information and help locate Huy, Ve added.

In May Huy had been investigated by the anti-smuggling police for smuggling and violating legal regulations on accounting causing serious consequences. Eight others were accused of being his accomplices and arrested on the same charges.

The police said Huy was the leader of an organized crime group responsible for cross-border smuggling and maintaining two sets of accounting books to conceal trillions of dong worth of revenues (VND1 trillion = $42.7 million).

Shortly afterward, when the police sought to arrest him, he disappeared. Investigators had said anyone could make a citizen’s arrest of Huy and take him to the nearest police station, prosecutor’s office or people's committee.

In July investigators said Huy had invested his ill-gotten gains in Nhat Cuong Mobile and its subsidiary, Nhat Cuong Software Co. Ltd.

Nhat Cuong Mobile belongs to Nhat Cuong Technical Services Trading Co. Ltd., which he set up in 2001 as a phone repair shop.

Its businesses include trading of electronic and telecom equipment and components, mobile phone manufacturing, pawnbroking, and a travel agency.

In addition to being Nhat Cuong's general director, Huy is also the legal representative of Nhat Cuong Software, which has done a number of technology projects for Hanoi city including a residential data project.