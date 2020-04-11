VnExpress International
Thousands of workers put themselves at risk in Saigon

By Huu Khoa   April 11, 2020 | 05:17 pm GMT+7

During rush hours, thousands of workers of a Taiwanese-run firm in Saigon leave work and flock home together, dumping social distancing norms.

These days, dozens of buses transporting workers of Pouyuen Vietnam Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Taiwanese Pou Chen Group, at Tan Tao Industrial Park in Binh Tan evade on Highway 1, making the area heavily congested during rush hours.Pouyuen Vietnam, which specializes in making shoes, is home to around 62,000 workers. The increased number of buses these days has been credited to the new regulation during the nationwide social distancing campaign, allowing only 19 people on a bus to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection. 

At  4p.m., thousands of workers rush to the main gate of the company to go home. With such huge crowds, they completely ignore the two-meter distance between two persons that the 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc starting April 1 calls for. 

Most workers wear face masks, but keeping a distance of two meters cannot be done in this situation. Authorities in HCMC said a quick survey on anti-pandemic safety measures at this company showed that the risk index of Covid-19 infection is 91 percent. The index is assessed based on factors such as the number of employees working concentratedly, the density of workers in the factory, the proportion of workers wearing masks when working, body temperature checks and night-shift activities. Those businesses having the risk index above 80 percent is forced to suspend operation to ensure safety for workers and limit the risk of Covid-19 infection. 

To avoid prolonged congestion in front of the company, some workers in Duc Hoa District in Long An Province hurriedly get on the bus waiting outside. 

Going to work during the Covid-19 pandemic time, everyone is worried because no one knows who had been infected with the virus while the company didnt allow workers to let off from work, said Nguyen Thi Bich in Long An. 

Workers sit apart from each other on the bus. 

A police officer on duty circulates traffic to void heavy congestion on Highway 1. 

After 5 p.m. a street side spontaneous market near the industrial park is crowded with workers doing their shopping.

Ho Chi Minh City, home to 13 million people, including migrants, has about 450,000 businesses employing 3.8 million workers.

Vietnam's Covid-19 infection tally stood at 257 Saturday morning, with 144 discharges.
