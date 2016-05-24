Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of people welcome Obama in the streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

Ben Rhodes, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications & Speechwriting, twits about Saigoneers welcoming Obama.

Straight from the airport, Obama headed to Jade Emperor Pagoda in central Ho Chi Minh City. The pagoda covers 2,000 square meters and sits opposite office buildings in a discreet well-covered neighborhood on Mai Thi Luu Street in District 1, just 100 meters away from Dien Bien Phu Street.

Saigoneers excited to spot a glimse of Obama near Jade Emperor Pagoda. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung

Obama stopped by the pagoda for around 10 minutes. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duyen

U.S. President Barack Obama talks with a monk during a visit to Jade Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam May 24, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

Roads in the airport have been sealed off during the time Obama's delegation is welcomed.

Obama descending from Air Force One at Tan Son Nhat Airport, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

U.S. President Barack Obama receives flowers as he arrives at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam May 24, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

Despite light rain, hundreds of people were waiting to greet him on the streets leading to Intercontinental Hotel, where Obama will be staying.