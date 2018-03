18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

The route from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Nguyen Van Troi and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets will be closed off from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. tomorrow. Other streets will have restricted access during certain hours.