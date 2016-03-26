teenager-who-lost-leg-due-to-alleged-doctor-negligence-files-compensation-claim

According to the family, the district hospital was negligent in delivering proper treatment to the 15-year-old girl, who was being treated for a broken leg.

She developed a condition known as caseous necrosis, in which the flesh of the afflicted area begins to die, requiring doctors in Ho Chi Minh City to remove the lower third of her right leg to save her life.

The family has demanded those responsible for the incident provide financial compensation to the girl for her suffering as a result of the negligence.

Le Thi Ha Vi broke her leg in a traffic accident on her way to school about three weeks ago. She was taken to Cu Kuin District General Hospital where the doctors cast her leg in plaster. In the evening on that same day, Vi’s leg became numb and she lost feeling in the limb.

Despite the family’s request, the hospital refused to remove the cast. Two days later, when the doctors finally agreed to cut open the cast, her leg was heavily swollen and covered with blisters.

Even then, the hospital refused to allow her to be transferred, saying her case was not serious.

By the time the family decided to move her to the provincial hospital on their own a day later, her leg had already become necrotic. Vi was subsequently moved to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City where her leg was amputated.

Cu Kuin district hospital has yet not received the written request for compensation from Vi’s family.

“How the compensation will be made depends on the conclusions of the provincial medical board,” said hospital director Nguyen Van Tam.

“The family should also send their claim to the police after the medical board’s report has come out. Then the hospital will have a meeting with Vi’s family,” he said.

The Dak Lak Health Department is investigating the case and is due to report on March 28. Four doctors and nurses, including a vice director who is also head of the surgical department, have been suspended.

Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien visits Le Thi Ha Vi at Cho Ray Hospital

Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien visited Cho Ray Hospital on March 18 to speak with the teenager, and promised her she would receive the best available medical care free of charge.

She added that the Ministry would try to support Vi in pursuing her chosen career, whether it was in medicine or any other field.

She also requested Cho Ray Hospital to provide a detailed report about the case to clarify lines of accountability.