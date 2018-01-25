VnExpress International
Taxi driver fired for ripping off Korean tourists in central Vietnam

By Vy An   January 25, 2018 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
A taxi cab in Da Nang. Photo courtesy of Giao Thong Newspaper

The tourists received a refund and free rides after their complaint was shared on Facebook.

A taxi company in Da Nang has fired one of its drivers after receiving complaints that he charged a group of South Korean visitors nearly 10 times the meter fare.

The three foreigners took a six-kilometer ride from Da Nang Airport into the city center on Wednesday, where the meter read VND78,000 ($3.43) but the driver charged them VND700,000 ($30.83).

They tourists were frustrated and told a local woman, who shared their complaint on a Facebook group, the most popular social network in Vietnam.

Da Nang’s transport department was informed and worked with the airport to track down the driver.

Tran Cong Quang, who worked for Hai Van Company, admitted to overcharging the customers.

He was fired and the money has been returned to the foreigners.

The taxi firm has also offered them two days free transport in and around Da Nang.

Taxi scams used to be common in Vietnam, but rising competition in the transport sector has helped stem the problem. However, foreigners are still regular targets, giving the country’s tourism sector a bad name.

Tags: Vietnam tourists taxi scams fare foreigners South Koreans tourism social media Facebook Da Nang
 
