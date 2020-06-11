VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Taiwan wants to send back Vietnamese visa overstayers by special flights

By Phan Anh   June 11, 2020 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Taiwan wants to send back Vietnamese visa overstayers by special flights
Vietnamese citizens on a repatriation flight from Taiwan, May 29, 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines.

Taiwan wants to repatriate over 1,000 Vietnamese who overstayed their visas since detention centers where they are being held are running out of space.

The centers, in Taipei, Kaohsiung, Yilan County, and Nantou County, have a capacity of 300-400 people each but are now 80 percent full, with most occupants being Vietnamese, Taiwan News reported.

In March the National Immigration Agency unveiled an amnesty program for visa overstayers who turn themselves in. Around 800 Vietnamese reported and were sent to the detention centers, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

But the Immigration Act prohibits holding anyone for more than 100 days. Immigration authorities are therefore seeking assistance from the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese government to send them home to Vietnam by special flights.

Taiwan said normal deportation is "impossible" since Vietnam has suspended all international flights.

In the last few months several special flights have been arranged to bring back over 5,000 Vietnamese from around the world stranded due to the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant closure of borders.

Taiwan is meanwhile planning to reduce the quarantine period from 14 to five days for people arriving from Vietnam due to the country’s "low-risk" Covid-19 status, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Vietnam has had 332 cases so far, with only 12 people still in hospital and no deaths. Taiwan has had 443 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

British pilot longs for home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery

British pilot longs for home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Travel restrictions set to ease between Vietnam, Japan

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

Vietnam 13th in global Covid-19 recovery ranking

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Taiwan

overstay

repatriate

repatriation

Covid-19

coronavirus

 

Read more

Vietnam War bomb salvaged near historic Hanoi bridge

Vietnam War bomb salvaged near historic Hanoi bridge

Vietnam's active Covid-19 cases down to 21 as one recovers

Vietnam's active Covid-19 cases down to 21 as one recovers

Hundreds enter quarantine to counter deadly diphtheria threat

Hundreds enter quarantine to counter deadly diphtheria threat

Boy reaps reward for selfless flood prevention drive

Boy reaps reward for selfless flood prevention drive

Vietnam to host much-delayed ASEAN summit online

Vietnam to host much-delayed ASEAN summit online

Central province to cut plastic waste by 30 percent by 2025

Central province to cut plastic waste by 30 percent by 2025

HCMC traffic projects get tardy as government ups revenue intake

HCMC traffic projects get tardy as government ups revenue intake

Highway robbers arrested after $1.5 mln heist

Highway robbers arrested after $1.5 mln heist

 
go to top