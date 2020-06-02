VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Taiwan considers shortened Covid-19 quarantine for Vietnamese arrivals

By Phan Anh   June 2, 2020 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Taiwan considers shortened Covid-19 quarantine for Vietnamese arrivals
Vietnamese citizens on a repatriation flight from Taiwan, May 29 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines.

Thanks to its "low-risk" Covid-19 status, travelers from Vietnam will be quarantined only five days instead of 14 on entering Taiwan.

Chuang Jen-hsiang, spokesman for Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said the Taiwanese government is planning to apply different restrictions for travelers based on their countries of departure.

Those from "extremely low-risk" countries, such as Palau or New Zealand, can self-monitor their health, while travelers from "low-risk" countries like Vietnam or Brunei would be subjected to a five-day quarantine, Chuang said, as cited by Taiwan News.

Risk labels per country would be regularly adjusted as the pandemic continues to pan out, Chung said, adding the CECC is seeking bilateral agreements with other countries to introduce similar travel restrictions for citizens from both sides, Taiwan's United Daily News revealed.

Taiwan has banned foreign nationals from entering since March 19, except for certain cases. All entrants have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

Last Friday, 343 Vietnamese citizens, including 243 pregnant women, left Taiwan on the first repatriation flight organized for Vietnamese in Taiwan since Vietnam suspended international flights on March 25. First test results for all passengers have returned negative.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam has confirmed 328 infections in total with no deaths so far. The country also recorded no community transmission for over a month and a half. Meanwhile, Taiwan has recorded 443 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities.

Japan similarly is planning to allow travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam entry starting this summer, several Japanese national newspapers reported. Reduced Covid-19 infections in the aforementioned four countries, as well as growing calls from businesses to resume traffic, all factor in the decision.

In a phone call with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on Monday, Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he wanted to soon hold discussions with Vietnam on resuming travel between both countries.

Vietnam has not allowed entry for foreign nationals since March 22 except those carrying diplomatic and official passports and business managers, experts and high-skilled workers. All are quarantined for 14 days.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Provinces mishandle aid given to people affected by pandemic

Provinces mishandle aid given to people affected by pandemic

Man returning from Malaysia is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Man returning from Malaysia is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Vietnam's active Covid-19 cases down to single digits

Vietnam's active Covid-19 cases down to single digits

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Taiwan

Covid-19

coronavirus

quarantine

isolation

epidemic

pandemic

outbreak

immigration

reopening borders

travel restrictions

 

Read more

Vietnam slips on global peace index

Vietnam slips on global peace index

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

 
go to top