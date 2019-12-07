VnExpress International
Swedish tourist drowns in central Vietnam beach

By Hoang Phong   December 7, 2019 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Tourists on Mui Ne Beach in Phan Thiet Town, Binh Thuan Province. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh.

Ignoring warnings of rough waves, a Swedish man went swimming and drowned Friday in the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Around 10 a.m., Halling Mats Anders, 61, jumped into the sea at the Ham Tien Beach in Phan Thiet, home to the popular tourist destination of Mui Ne.

Lifeguards blew their whistles repeatedly, and waved to the tourist, asking him to come ashore because the waves were strong.

When he did not respond, the lifeguards approached him in a canoe and warned him that the waves were rough and dangerous, but he ignored them, according media reports.

Later, the Swedish man was found floating on the water and rescue workers brought him ashore, but he was already dead.

The victim was on a five-day visit with his wife in Mui Ne and the couple were planning to check out the same day.

Local police are investigating the death.

Last September, Russian man Aleksander Koloskov drowned while swimming in a prohibited area of the beach in Mui Ne.

10 tourists and a lifeguard died last August after being swept away by rip currents in Binh Thuan beaches.

