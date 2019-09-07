Visitors are seen on the beach in Mui Ne, central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh.

At around 10:30 a.m. a group of foreign tourists were sunbathing on the beach when they saw Aleksander Koloskov floundering in the water around 100 meters from shore.

Together with life guards they brought him to shore and gave him CPR but could not revive him.

Elena Koloskova, 40, who was in a resort around 500 meters from the spot, rushed to identify her husband’s body. She said after having breakfast he went to the beach alone while she swam in a pool in the resort.

Beaches in the area have ‘No swimming’ signs in three languages, Vietnamese, Russian and English, the local police said.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, deputy director of Binh Thuan Province's Center of Forensic Medicine, said they couldn't carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Provincial authorities are waiting for permission from the Russian Embassy in Vietnam.

Last month 10 tourists and a life guard died after being swept away by rip currents in Binh Thuan beaches.

Russian tourist drowns after swimming in prohibited Mui Ne beach Beware of rip currents in Binh Thuan beaches, locals warn Beware of rip currents in Binh Thuan beaches, locals warn. Video by Tu Huynh, Thanh Huyen.

Mui Ne has been a popular beach destination for Russian tourists for many years. Last year there were 155,897 of them, according to the local tourism department.