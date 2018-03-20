Swedish man arrested after breaking into offices of Ho Chi Minh City aviation company

Employees direct flights at the Southern Air Traffic Management Company in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have detained a Swedish man for breaking into the offices of an air traffic management company in the city on Tuesday.

The man ran into the offices of the Southern Air Traffic Management Company in the city’s Tan Binh District at around 2 a.m. for no apparent reason, aviation authorities said.

Security officers tried to stop him but he fought back and made his way inside the building.

He was eventually taken down and transferred over to police. He has also been taken to hospital for a medical evaluation, officials said.

The company, which manages and directs flights going to and from southern Vietnam, said the man had not damaged any equipment or affected its operations.

Authorities are investigating further.