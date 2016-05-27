VnExpress International
Star touchdown: Katy Perry is here in Vietnam

By Pham Van   May 27, 2016 | 10:17 am GMT+7

The fabulous Katy Perry has arrived in Vietnam and is causing a storm among the country's fandom.

Several pictures on Katy's instagram yesterday show the singer wearing a UNICEF t-shirt and cap in what looks like a typical Vietnamese hotel.

Today, it's been confirmed that she is actually in Vietnam as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Some diehard fans have already vowed to only drink the brand of mineral water pictured next to her in the photo below from now on.

Using her real name instead of her stage name Katy Perry. Source: Facebook

Using her real name instead of her stage name Katy Perry. Photo by Katy Perry Vietnam fanpage
The image that heated up social network yesterday.

The image that heated up social networks yesterday. Photo by Katy Perry Vietnam fanpage
"I leaf you", the picture on Katy's instagram that ensured her arrival in Vietnam.

This time last year, Katy also appeared in Vietnam as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

