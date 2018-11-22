Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

The naked body of Joan Lozano Yubero, 56, was found Wednesday in the toilet of the rented house he was living in.

Local reports say that Yubero had not been seen leaving his rented house in Duong Dong Town, the capital of Phu Quoc Island in the southern Kien Giang Province, for around a week.

On Tuesday, some of his business partners visited his house after failing to contact him. The stench coming from inside the house prompted them to call the police, who broke into the house and found his body.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.

His neighbors said Yubero had settled down in Phu Quoc more than 10 years ago and lived alone.

Last August, a similar death was discovered in Saigon. A Canadian man’s body was found in a state of decay in his rented room.

Phu Quoc, which opened an international airport in 2012 and began offering a 30-day visa-free policy to foreigners in 2014, has welcomed 309,000 foreign tourists in the first half of this year, up 59.8 percent from a year ago, according to official figures.